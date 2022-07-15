CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

CUBE stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.14. CubeSmart has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

