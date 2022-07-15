CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Short Interest Up 146.7% in June

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, an increase of 146.7% from the June 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

CV Price Performance

Shares of CVHL stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. 29,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,763. CV has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

