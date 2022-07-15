CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.88

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.88 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 12.05 ($0.14). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 57,281 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.85 million and a P/E ratio of -13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About CyanConnode (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Sweden, Thailand, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

