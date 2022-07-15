Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.1% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $158.05 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.69.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,660. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

