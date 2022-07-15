Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.04 Million Investment in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 374,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000. Matterport accounts for 3.1% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Matterport as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Matterport by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.96.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,090,550 shares of company stock worth $11,075,908 over the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Matterport from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

