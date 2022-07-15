Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $40.54 and last traded at $40.93. Approximately 17,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,856,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.

Specifically, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $378,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,501,708.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $378,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,501,708.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,311,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,487 shares of company stock worth $3,519,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYTK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Cytokinetics by 10.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 14.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 42.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 419,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 124,424 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $2,881,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 34.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

