DA Davidson Boosts Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target to $41.00

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth about $35,822,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 490.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 424,205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 1,104.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 349,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,281,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 652.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 208,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

