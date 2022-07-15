Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 641.4% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
DIFTY traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,311. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (DIFTY)
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.