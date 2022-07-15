Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 641.4% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

DIFTY traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,311. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through Construction, Real Estate, and Other segments. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

