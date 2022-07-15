Dash Acquisitions Inc. Cuts Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,558 shares during the period. SAP comprises about 2.7% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of SAP by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

NYSE SAP traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $87.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.07. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $83.50 and a 12 month high of $151.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($134.00) to €122.00 ($122.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of SAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.08.

SAP Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.