Dash Acquisitions Inc. Invests $518,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 481 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Tesla makes up 0.2% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $872.79.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $718.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,318,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $744.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $713.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $870.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

