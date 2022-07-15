Dash Reaches Market Capitalization of $471.29 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $471.29 million and $86.64 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $43.56 or 0.00208188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000181 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00561394 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,819,448 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

