Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 8,484 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Coursera were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COUR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,539,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,723,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in Coursera by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,947,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,805 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coursera by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,482,000 after purchasing an additional 938,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.49. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $43.78.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other Coursera news, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $660,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,387.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,518,415 over the last 90 days.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

