Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,629 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 4,769 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $71,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 7,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,308 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,989 over the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

