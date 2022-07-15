Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 145,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 85,037 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.84. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.