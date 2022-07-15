Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 35,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $391,774. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNS. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

