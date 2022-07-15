Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $489,000 Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 115,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,733,000 after acquiring an additional 578,513 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 48,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $75,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,155.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William V. Krehbiel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $316,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $316,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ATGE opened at $37.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.99. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.34 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

