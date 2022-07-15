Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Stake in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 432,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,436 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Alkaline Water were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTER. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTER opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

