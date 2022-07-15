Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,003,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 146,077 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 266,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,371,000 after purchasing an additional 72,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,109,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,126,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $85.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

About Fox Factory (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.