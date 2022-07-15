Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 2,556 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $125.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.80. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Insights reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

