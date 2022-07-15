Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 75,840 Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,840 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.11% of Micro Focus International worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

MFGP stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Micro Focus International plc has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

