Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 932 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average is $76.39.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 47.38%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hamilton Lane from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

