Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 673 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,572 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.12.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $136.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.61. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.30 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

