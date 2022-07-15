Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO opened at $484.64 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.59 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $531.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.48.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

