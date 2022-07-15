DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.06

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.06 and last traded at $62.06, with a volume of 3758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DCCPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($83.25) to GBX 7,500 ($89.20) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,855 ($93.42) to GBX 7,400 ($88.01) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DCC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

