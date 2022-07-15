De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $71.20

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.20 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 72.72 ($0.86), with a volume of 96883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.10 ($0.87).

De La Rue Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £142.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In related news, insider Ruth Euling sold 12,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.95), for a total transaction of £9,943.20 ($11,825.88).

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components. It also provides range of physical and digital solutions, such as tax stamps and supporting software solutions, authentication labels, associated brand protection digital solutions, and cheques and bank cards, as well as ID security components, including polycarbonate.

