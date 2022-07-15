Degenerator 24 Hour Volume Tops $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

