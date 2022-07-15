DeHive Reaches Market Cap of $465,197.19 (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. DeHive has a market capitalization of $465,197.19 and $72,788.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeHive has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00052222 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023780 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001855 BTC.
DeHive Coin Profile
DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.
Buying and Selling DeHive
