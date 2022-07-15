Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

