Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Stock Price Down 9%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF – Get Rating) shares dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 2,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 76,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
