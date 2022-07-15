Dent (DENT) Price Down 8.4% This Week

Dent (DENT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Dent coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $83.82 million and approximately $14.48 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dent Profile

Dent is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

