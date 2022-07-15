Desjardins Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $6.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.52. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$102.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$99.06.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$91.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$90.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.22 billion and a PE ratio of 23.44. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$82.12 and a 1-year high of C$105.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.