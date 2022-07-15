Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 355 ($4.22) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($3.69) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.65) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.05) to GBX 410 ($4.88) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 360 ($4.28).

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 276.80 ($3.29) on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of GBX 266.60 ($3.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 473.60 ($5.63). The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,384.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 311.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 359.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.