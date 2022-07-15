Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €150.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €150.00 ($150.00) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SIX2. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($170.00) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €119.00 ($119.00) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($150.00) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($130.00) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($140.00) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Sixt alerts:

SIX2 stock opened at €109.00 ($109.00) on Monday. Sixt has a twelve month low of €95.20 ($95.20) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($170.30). The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €114.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €130.89.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.