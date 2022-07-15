Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (OTCMKTS:DHRPY – Get Rating) traded down 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. 420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Deutsche EuroShop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Kempen & Co downgraded Deutsche EuroShop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €21.50 ($21.50) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

