Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Dexus stock opened at 5.96 on Thursday. Dexus has a twelve month low of 5.96 and a twelve month high of 8.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 6.90.

Get Dexus alerts:

Dexus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.