Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Dexus stock opened at 5.96 on Thursday. Dexus has a twelve month low of 5.96 and a twelve month high of 8.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 6.90.
Dexus Company Profile (Get Rating)
