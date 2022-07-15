Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $192.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $106.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 25.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

