Digital Fitness Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $255,021.00 (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $255,021.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for $0.0938 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00052073 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00024383 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001852 BTC.
Digital Fitness Profile
Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,460,015 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.
