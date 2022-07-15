Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Shares Down 10.9%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 42,977 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 38,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Digital Media Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.80 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

Digital Media Solutions ( NYSE:DMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter. Digital Media Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

