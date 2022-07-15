Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) PT Lowered to GBX 290 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 290 ($3.45) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($3.69) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 329 ($3.91) to GBX 326 ($3.88) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.37.

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $10.13. 3,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

