Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Trading 4.3% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.10 and last traded at $68.61. 226,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,143,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.75.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1,231.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 516,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,909,000 after acquiring an additional 477,955 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 472,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,583,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 346,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,694,000 after acquiring an additional 109,493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 67,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 245.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 32,122 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Stories

