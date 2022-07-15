Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a growth of 915.8% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Disco Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DSCSY stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.77. 29,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,404. Disco has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

