Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.64

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.64 and last traded at $44.11, with a volume of 83817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Disco Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.76. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.20.
About Disco
Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.
See Also
