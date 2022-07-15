Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Lowered to $135.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.07.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $99.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

