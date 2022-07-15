Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D opened at $78.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after buying an additional 3,876,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.