Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells $25,788.75 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $399.15. 485,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,562. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DPZ. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

