Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells $25,788.75 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $399.15. 485,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,562. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on DPZ. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
