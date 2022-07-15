Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Up to $29.54

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.54, but opened at $30.76. Domo shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 148 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOMO shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Domo Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $980.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54.

Insider Transactions at Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 18.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

