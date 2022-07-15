Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Up to $29.54

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.54, but opened at $30.76. Domo shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 148 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54.

Insider Activity at Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 1,609.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 63,374 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 42,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 186,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.