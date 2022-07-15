Dora Factory (DORA) Price Tops $2.51

Dora Factory (DORA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Dora Factory has a market cap of $10.99 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00011988 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,952.47 or 1.00027279 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,376,207 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory.

Dora Factory Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.