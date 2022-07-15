Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Has $153,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $379.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

