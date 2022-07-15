DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Price Up 4.3%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 169,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,860,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.78.

DraftKings Stock Up 10.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,751,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,842,000 after purchasing an additional 412,179 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,163 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,220 shares during the period. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $189,342,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,544,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,764,000 after buying an additional 185,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

